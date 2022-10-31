Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Raymond James stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.