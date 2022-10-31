Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $316,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 7.1 %

GWW stock opened at $575.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $533.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

