Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

LEJU opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.