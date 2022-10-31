Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
LEJU opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
Leju Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
