Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Masco by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 132,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

