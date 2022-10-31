O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $26,306,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $15,921,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $14,424,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 79.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 405,224 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.