Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

