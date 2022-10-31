Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,910,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,153,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

