StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

