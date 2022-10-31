PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGTI opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.39. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 24.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.