Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

YRD stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

