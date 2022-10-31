Piper Sandler Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $297.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

ESS opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $274.23. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.38 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

