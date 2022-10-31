KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $58.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after acquiring an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.