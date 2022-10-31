Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of U stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. Unity Software has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Unity Software by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

