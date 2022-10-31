Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.00.

Haleon stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $25,800,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,571,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

