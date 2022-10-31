Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 65,624 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,624 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $244.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

