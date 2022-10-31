Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,930 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHSC. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $31.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

