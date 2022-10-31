Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,269 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,345,000 after purchasing an additional 800,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,594,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 494,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 393,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 208,525 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.