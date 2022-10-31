Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $229.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.69.

NYSE:TFX opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $370.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 487.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 181.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 236,024 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

