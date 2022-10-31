Mizuho Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $22.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.79 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Element Solutions by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

