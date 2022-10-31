Credit Suisse Group Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $116.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Allegion Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.19 on Friday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $137.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

