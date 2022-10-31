Cowen Cuts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $28.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 6.5 %

ASPN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 54.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 170,163 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 89,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 68.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 124,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 92.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 177,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.