Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$49.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE PPL opened at C$44.30 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.19. The stock has a market cap of C$24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8967255 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Insiders have purchased 252 shares of company stock valued at $10,343 over the last ninety days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

