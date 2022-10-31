StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.62.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

