StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.62.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
