Financial Review: Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) vs. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Argo Group International and First American Financial are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and First American Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.41 $6.70 million ($3.50) -7.07 First American Financial $9.22 billion 0.57 $1.24 billion $4.24 11.91

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First American Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Argo Group International and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -5.59% 3.41% 0.51% First American Financial 5.66% 14.91% 4.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Argo Group International and First American Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A First American Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

First American Financial has a consensus target price of $58.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given First American Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Argo Group International pays out -35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American Financial pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First American Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of First American Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First American Financial beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, mortgage subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance comprising coverage to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and other types of property damage. It also offers residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. First American Financial Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

