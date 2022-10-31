Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 5,352.31

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,486 ($54.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a market cap of £72.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,833.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,105.78.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

