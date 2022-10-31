easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 606.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 606.79 ($7.33).

EZJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($5.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

EZJ stock opened at GBX 328.50 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 410.85. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

