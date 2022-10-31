The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $100.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

TD opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

