Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $517.31

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $548.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

