Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $63.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.4 %

QSR opened at $59.30 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

