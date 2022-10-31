Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $35.51 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.51.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weibo by 15.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB opened at $10.88 on Friday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

