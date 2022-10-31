Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) PT at $81.38

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 55.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

