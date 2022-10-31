Analysts Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $5.56

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.42 on Friday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nerdy by 242.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 519,594 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

