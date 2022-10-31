Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $38.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens downgraded Veritex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.