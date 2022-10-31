Citigroup Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $129.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Visteon Stock Up 1.2 %

Visteon stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 71.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 436.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276,419 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

