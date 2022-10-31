Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.39, a PEG ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $361,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,392.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,954 in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 292,055 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vertex by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.