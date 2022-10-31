Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $134.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $336.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

