Barclays Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $313.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.25.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $313.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.