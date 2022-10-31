StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

