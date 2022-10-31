Morgan Stanley Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.25.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $313.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.