Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Acadian Timber

ACAZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

