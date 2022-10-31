Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Head to Head Survey

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 57.49% 8.83% 0.41% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 35.37% 60.69% 38.13%

Risk & Volatility

Bankinter has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 1 2 1 0 2.00 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 3 4 0 2.10

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bankinter and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bankinter presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Bankinter’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion 2.27 $1.58 billion N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.62 $17.94 billion $7.20 1.43

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Bankinter on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 379 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services, services. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and offshore towage, salvage and related marine activities under APM Terminals brand. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer containers; anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

