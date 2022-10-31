Financial Review: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) vs. TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cerberus Cyber Sentinel alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and TransAtlantic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than TransAtlantic Capital.

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and TransAtlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37% TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and TransAtlantic Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 32.13 -$39.15 million N/A N/A TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats TransAtlantic Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TransAtlantic Capital

(Get Rating)

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vallejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.