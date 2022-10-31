Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) vs. Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Head to Head Survey

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% Tenneco -0.99% -29.08% -0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.22 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -7.30 Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.09 $35.00 million ($2.15) -9.14

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Tenneco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Tenneco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenneco 0 4 1 0 2.20

Tenneco has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Tenneco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk and Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenneco beats Envirotech Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands. The Performance Solutions segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials; advanced suspension technologies; and ride control, braking, and systems protection products. The Clean Air segment offers catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters; burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The Powertrain segment provides pistons, piston rings, piston pins, cylinder liners, valvetrain products, valve seats and guides, ignition products, dynamic seals, bonded piston seals, combustion and exhaust gaskets, static gaskets and seals, engine bearings, industrial bearings, and bushings and washers. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

