Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

ADES stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 25.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

