Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) vs. M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Financial Survey

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telecom Italia and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 4 2 0 2.33 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Telecom Italia currently has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential downside of 88.14%. Given Telecom Italia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Telecom Italia is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.44 billion 0.22 -$10.24 billion N/A N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -79.10% 6.28%

Summary

Telecom Italia beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

(Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.