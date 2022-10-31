Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $102.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

PRU stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial



Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

