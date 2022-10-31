Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $17.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $11.59 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

