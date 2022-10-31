ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.20 on Friday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.