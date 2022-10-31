B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 503 Average Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 503 ($6.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 395 ($4.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 321.80 ($3.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 393.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.19. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

