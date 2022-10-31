Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $178.71 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.18.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.